Step Inside the Huracan Performante for a Hot Lap of Imola

What better way to celebrate the launch of a track-special Lamborghini Huracan than taking it to Imola? Yeah, we are talking about the Performante
.
This could very well be the Lamborghini that laps the Nurburgring faster than the Porsche 918 Spyder, making this the fastest production car in the world. And just look at that Forged Composite dashboard!
The Geneva-bound super-Huracan has landed in the hands of Sport Auto, who plan on releasing a full test drive review in March. For now, we're just going to have to make due with a few snaps of their hot laps.
Besides the weight reduction, the major highlight of this car is the new active aero system called Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva. It's said to be able to vector the downforce from one corner of the car to another by opening and closing a flap on either side of the rear wing. And instead of using heavy hydraulics to push the aero, electric motors take care of the job. The system is much lighter and can activate in about a fifth of the time.
It's expected that the Huracan Performante will have about as much power as the Murcielago, 640 horsepower from a re-tuned 5.2-liter V10 engine. All this is possible thanks to new camshafts, an air intake borrowed from the Super Trofeo Huracan racers, and a new exhaust system
that relieves backpressure. The seven-speed dual clutch gearbox still channels the power but does so with added crispness.
Weight is only going to be down by about 100 lbs, 25 of which come from the titanium in the exhaust. When the camouflage comes off the Forged Carbon aero components should also create quite the spectacle. Of course, it's also got a stiffer suspension, a better ABS
, and new tires. But with that wrapped dash, it doesn't look like a stripped out car that you're ashamed to drive.