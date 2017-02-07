autoevolution

Lamborghini CEO Confirms Urus Name, Pre-Series Production Starting In April 2017

 
7 Feb 2017
Having spent lots of years as the team principal of the Scuderia Ferrari, Stefano Domenicali is now the chief executive officer of the Prancing Horse’s archenemy. And since he took the reins of Lamborghini, Mr. Domenicali let it slip what the Raging Bull is planning to do, bit by bit.
On this occasion, Domenicali told Digital Trends that the Urus would be called “for sure Urus.” Test production, meanwhile, is planned to “start in April [2017], though the plant will initially build pre-series models.” If actual production is what you’re interested most in, January 2016 saw Lamborghini drop a press release according to which new facilities in Sant’Agata Bolognese will be finished within 2017. Actual retail sales of the all-new Lamborghini Urus will begin in the first quarter of 2018.

Domenicali predicts that Lamborghini will sell approximately 3,500 units of the Urus every year. Considering that the Huracan and the Aventador will be capped at roughly 2,500 units combined, it seems as if Lamborghini is gunning for a yearly sales figure of 7,000 cars in 2018. While it may be based on an existing SUV platform of the VW Group, Domenicali is certain the Urus “will have Lamborghini DNA.”

As expected from a high-riding vehicle gifted with all-wheel-drive, the 2018 Lamborghini Urus will boast different driving modes. More to the point, it will have setups “for ice, snow, stones, and sand. It’s similar to the Ego approach [in the Aventador S],” explains Lamborghini’s head honcho. “You will discover this soon. Maybe I’m saying too much.”

Should the Bentley Bentayga and its twin-turbo W12 be afraid of its half-brother from Italy? That depends on many aspects, but the Urus is confirmed to pack a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with Porsche origins. An output of 600+ horsepower is expected. A plug-in hybrid variant is in the cards as well, but there’s no confirmation as to the number of cylinders of the ICE part of the deal. Six cylinders is pushing it, eight cylinders sounds more like it.
