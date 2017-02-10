2018 Lamborghini Urus Spied For The First Time Ever

How many years has it been since Lamborghini
presented the Urus in concept form? On April 23, 2017, that would be half a decade. On the upside, the wait will soon come to an end, and the world will soon gain yet another performance-oriented SUV.
Here’s the 2018 Lamborghini Urus in pre-production guise! Spied by the peeps over at Pro-Street
on a motorway in Denmark, this prototype is our first taste of things to come from the Italian company. As expected, the near-production prototype’s design bears a strong resemblance to the concept.
What strikes me the most is the size of the rear window, as well as how dramatically raked the damn thing is. Overall, the rear end looks massive in comparison to the taillights. What makes this prototype different from the concept, though, is the size of the side windows. The side mirrors also make a slightly discordant note from what the Urus’ concept
variant has to offer.
Even though Pro-Street’s spy snappers haven’t managed to capture the front of the vehicle, Lamborghini’s exterior design department won’t disappoint us. Another mystery is the interior, which might be toned down a little from what the concept has to brag with. Under the hood, the Urus will reportedly offer more than 600 horsepower from a Porsche-designed 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8
.
The twin-turbocharged powerplant will be matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. A plug-in hybrid powertrain will also see the light of day, although Lamborghini has yet to detail if the ICE will pack six or eight cylinders. Considering that Lamborghini has never gone lower than the Gian Paolo Dallara-designed V8
, fingers crossed the upcoming Urus PHEV will also use an eight-cylinder engine with forced induction for good measure.
The MLB Evo-based Lamborghini Urus will be built in a new facility at Lamborghini’s factory in Italy, whose construction will be finished by year’s end. Head honcho Stefano Domenicali said that pilot production of the Urus might start as early as April 2017
, so expect to see lots of prototypes from here on in. Oh, and another thing: hearsay suggests the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show in April is the place where the wraps will be taken off the Urus.