Hennessey Lamborghini Huracan with Venom Exhaust Screams Like a Bull Out Of Hell

 
10 Feb 2017, 19:00 UTC ·
It seems that Hennessey Performance had decided to once again stept outside its usual muscle car playground, with the aftermarket developer having worked on a Lamborghini Huracan.
The massive popularity of the Raging Bull makes it an obvious choice, with the Lone Star State developer taking things gradually. To be more precise, Hennessey gifted the V10 machine with a cumstom exhaust system, one that wears a moniker that's half-borrowed from the Texan developer's Lotus-based hypercar.

The Huracan's Venom exhaust helps the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter heart of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine to fully express its feelings and emotions.

Hennessey also delivered a video that shows a Venom-equipped Huracan running around in the company's back yard. The specialist didn't bother to put the Lambo's rear apron back while filming, so we can see plenty of tech goodies while the V10 screamer goes sprinting in from of the camera.

The Lamborghini Huracan is already one of the sweetest-sounding supercars you can find in a showroom today and this tuning goodie only comes to take the aural delights even further.

As Hennessey has determiend us to expect, the Huracan will probably receive more goodies from the aftermarket developer. And we could see future massage jobs for the Gallardo successor involving a twin-turbo approach.

It's worth noting the Huracan has already received TT kits from at least two US developers. In fact, last year marked a quarter-mile battle betwen the twin-turbo Huracans developed by Underground Racing and Heffner Performance. As always, such battles lead to tremendous progress, which is how the Huracan ended up playing in the 7s league.

And we don't expect the velocity battle to stop this year - so far, the hostilities have reached the 2,500 hp point, but this story is also about the way in which all that power is put to the ground.

