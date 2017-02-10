autoevolution

2018 Ford Mustang Is Ashamed to Show Its Face in Chicago

 
10 Feb 2017, 19:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The 2018 Ford Mustang may have been revealed in Detroit, but that was during a private event. So this could technically be called a motor show debut.
But we just can't look at it for long, not after what Ford's plastic surgeons have done to its nose. Talk about a mid-life crisis!

For a while, we thought it was just the press being mean. But there's a Chevy Camaro in Chicago too, and it looks better than ever.

The concept for the 2018 Mustang is to make it look like the eye of an eagle or a hawk. That explains the focused look in its "eyes" with LED projectors instead of an iris. I think all the regulations they had to meet in Europe messed things up.

We can't hate the hood vents because they had to lower the hood by about an inch. Yes, that's going to be available for export. The grille is new and has "teeth" with an overbite, like a vampire.

Rental car companies will be sad to see the base V6 go. They'll just have to buy a Dodge instead. Everybody is going to want a Coyote after they find out about the port and direct fuel injection. We know that plenty of work happened under the hood, but they won't give us any specific horsepower number. It's got to be faster, though, right?

Manly men who like to drive a stick should know it's been updated with a dual-mass flywheel on GT models. The big headline grabber, however, is the fact that a 10-speed auto is available. Taking cues from their GM rivals, Ford have installed MagneRide dampers matched to new shocks.

Bigger is always better when it comes to displays. That's why the 2018 Mustang comes with a 12-inch fully customizable digital cluster. The materials and colors have been updated, and even the key fob is new. A quick look at the safety stuff reveals that the pony can even detect pedestrians if you pay for the option. In conclusion, it's a lovable, smart but slightly ugly animal.

2018 Ford Mustang Ford Mustang Ford Mustang
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75