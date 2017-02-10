2018 Ford Mustang Is Ashamed to Show Its Face in Chicago

The 2018 Ford Mustang may have been revealed in Detroit, but that was during a private event. So this could technically be called a motor show debut.





For a while, we thought it was just the press being mean. But there's a Chevy Camaro in Chicago too, and it looks better than ever.



The concept for the 2018 Mustang is to make it look like the eye of an eagle or a hawk. That explains the focused look in its "eyes" with LED projectors instead of an iris. I think all the regulations they had to meet in Europe messed things up.



We can't hate the hood vents because they had to lower the hood by about an inch. Yes, that's going to be available for export. The grille is new and has "teeth" with an overbite, like a vampire.



Rental car companies will be sad to see the base V6 go. They'll just have to buy a Dodge instead. Everybody is going to want a Coyote after they find out about the port and direct fuel injection. We know that plenty of work happened under the hood, but they won't give us any specific horsepower number. It's got to be faster, though, right?



Manly men who like to drive a stick should know it's been updated with a dual-mass flywheel on GT models. The big headline grabber, however, is the fact that a 10-speed auto is available. Taking cues from their GM rivals, Ford have installed MagneRide dampers matched to new shocks.



Bigger is always better when it comes to displays. That's why the



2018 Mustang comes with a 12-inch fully customizable digital cluster. The materials and colors have been updated, and even the key fob is new. A quick look at the safety stuff reveals that the pony can even detect pedestrians if you pay for the option. In conclusion, it's a lovable, smart but slightly ugly animal.