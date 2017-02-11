autoevolution

Nissan Leaf Hearse Makes Sense, Is a Tad Small

 
11 Feb 2017, 8:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The funeral directors at Leverton & Sons made headlines recently with this, likely to be the first Nissan Leaf hearse ever made. We checked for something similar in Japan and came out dry. But once they catch wind of this, Leafs will start sprouting up around funeral homes.
A zero-emissions car taking you on your final journey seems perfect. The electric motor is so silent that Nissan added a sort of speaker so that pedestrians wouldn't walk in front of the car. It's also very polite not to cover people with diesel fumes at a funeral.

However, it's not perfect. Most hearses are based on cars that are already big, like the Volvo S80, the Mercedes E-Class and sometimes the Ford Mondeo. Companies that specialize in this kind of work come and tear off the roof, replacing it with a frame. The vehicle is then turned into a mobile display case.

They've done part of that with the Nissan Leaf. However, during their collaboration with Brahms Electric Vehicles, Leverton & Sons opted not to extend the body of the car further back. Thus, the Leaf maintains much of its original proportions and the two doors on the driver side are in place.

The stripped out car has been modified in such a way that casket occupies the entire length, all the way to the dash. The passenger side doors have been replaced by a glass viewing panel. A beam stretches down the middle of the car to separate the casket from the driver.

Brahms Electric Vehicles has built three examples already. Compared to a regular Mercedes hearse, it's about a third of the cost to build. Between that, the cost of charging compared to filling up and not having to pay any taxes, customers are going to feel the benefits. But what we would have done is to start off with the Renault Fluence ZE, which is longer and cheaper to buy.

We want to treat this story as an oddity, but with several cities around the world trying to ban even gasoline cars, EV hearses will soon become an everyday occurrence. There's already a Tesla Model S that does this job!

hearse nissan leaf Nissan EV
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65