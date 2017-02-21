Rear-Engined Mazda RX-7 Packs Twin-Turbo Lamborghini V10 in Outcast Render

Certain Wankel lovers are sick and tired of waiting for Mazda to revive the genre. So what do you do when you find yourself in such a situation and happen to pack uber-sharp Photoshop skills? You strip an RX-7 of its rotary power as a form of protest, of course.





P.S.: In case you're wondering, the RX-7 in the image gallery is pro drifter Mad Mike's tool and, for 2017, the Madbul-labeled animal At least this is what digital artist Yasid Oozeear has done, with the pixel wielder delivering the wicked rendering you can see above. The artist didn't bother to drop more than a vague description for its altered Mazda hero."RXSeven with some slight modifications. The stickers help with the +bph too. I love things that do not much sense. Or any," the artist said on his Facebook page.As those of you who have a thing for Lamborghinis (is there anybody that doesn't enjoy beholding Sant'Agata Bolognese machines?) will notice, this RX-7 has been turned into a rear-engined contraption, gaining a Gallardo V10 heart.Nevertheless, since the 5xx or maybe 6xx output of such an engine wouldn't be all that extreme, the said artist borrowed the powertrain of a twin-turbo Gallardo. Since such machines can travel way beyond the 2,000 hp border, the resulting monster would be nothing short of its tires' greatest enemy.Fortunately, though, Mazda is preparing to bring back the Wankel power. Remember the RX-Vision concept that swepts us off our feet back in 2015?The Japanese automaker is now working to bring us a production incarnation of the long-hooded creature, which should come to the market around 2020.The Japanese automaker has tasked a team of a few dozen people with developing the contraption that will mark its rotary return - since the RX-8 has been off the market since 2012, we can talk about a Wankel hiatus.So, if any of you Wankel dreamers haven't done so already, you'd better start saving.P.S.: In case you're wondering, the RX-7 in the image gallery is pro drifter Mad Mike's tool and, for 2017, the Madbul-labeled animal received an RX-3's face.