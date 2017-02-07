Stanced Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Rendering Is All About Anger Management

Did you think the Retractable Fastback incarnation
of the Miata would escape the (overly) stanced treatment? Think again - for now, the purist-infuriating look is stuck in the rendering world and we're here to show it to you.
We'll start by explaining the contents of the brackets above, with the mention being mandatory if you ask us. That's because any car has a certain stance, with the said mention being here to bring a more accurate description of the phenomenon.
Digital artist Jonsibal
, who is behind the pixel play we see here, considered that such an approach, which has "Look at me - I'm tuned" written all over it, means the low-to-the-ground setup and the extreme camber angle aren't enough to make a point.
As such, the pixel wielder also gifted the Mazda
with fat arches. Unlike the Rocket Bunny
widebody kit, which is enjoying a booming popularity these days, the package we have here doesn't pack the visible rivets approach.
Instead, those bold arches are blended into the lines of the car, if we may use this terms for some elements that stand out like a neon light under the car - no, such a feature isn't present.
The artist seems to have a thing for stanced ND-generation Miatas, since he had also previously rendered a non-RF model - we've also brought along this image, so you can easily compare the two.
As a reminder of how your typical real-world stanced Miata looks like, we added a clip showcasing such a machine at the bottom of the page. The piece of footage comes from YouTuber Rob Ferretti
, who decided to add such an NA-gen MX-5 to his collection.
The adventure was obviously loaded with issues, with this video talking about many of the problems you can expect to encounter when attempting to live with such a contraption.