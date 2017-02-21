Lexus LC500 Gets One Take Review from Matt Farah

The Germans say that coupes aren't selling like they used to. But Lexus didn't get that memo and built another gorgeous car with bold styling.





On top of the numerous RC models it already sells, the company has added the LC500 and its hybrid sister. "Finally, a Lexus that looks like $100,000," is the reaction of Matt Farah from The Smoking Tire.In his words, the LC500h hybrid is "nice, but not video-worthy," unlike its naturally aspirated V8 relative. We already know that it sounds spectacular, so no surprises there.Matt is usually seen behind the wheel of crazy tuned rides that passionate people have put together. These range between your regular BRZ with forced induction to 1,000 horsepower monsters.This really is a breath of fresh air for the wealthy yet thrifty enthusiast. In an era where a performance BMW can push 200k, the exotic Lexus costs about half as much even when fitted with a mechanical diff, rear wheel steering, and a carbon fiber roof.The 5.0-liter V8 is the same one that power the GS F sedan , give or take a few horses and pound-feet. However, the auto gearbox has an industry-leading ten speeds, even though you'll only use about half of them during normal driving. Matt says that the auto is on par with the famous 8-speed automatic from ZF. It's not on par with something like an Audi R8 twin-clutch, but it doesn't want to be. The naturally aspirated engine can feel a little sluggish to those accustomed to the twin-turbo models, but reaching redline is a delight.Even though it can do the job, the LC500 is not a track car. With a comfortable suspension setup that's able to soak up the bumps and yet remain firm, this is the ultimate Japanese grand tourer.More importantly, the LC500 is built on an entirely new platform not shared with any car that's currently in production. This uses aluminum, magnesium and the carbon we already mention. Could this be the future of Japanese luxury vehicles?