autoevolution

Lexus LC500 Gets One Take Review from Matt Farah

 
21 Feb 2017, 19:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Germans say that coupes aren't selling like they used to. But Lexus didn't get that memo and built another gorgeous car with bold styling.
On top of the numerous RC models it already sells, the company has added the LC500 and its hybrid sister. "Finally, a Lexus that looks like $100,000," is the reaction of Matt Farah from The Smoking Tire.

In his words, the LC500h hybrid is "nice, but not video-worthy," unlike its naturally aspirated V8 relative. We already know that it sounds spectacular, so no surprises there.

Matt is usually seen behind the wheel of crazy tuned rides that passionate people have put together. These range between your regular BRZ with forced induction to 1,000 horsepower monsters.

This really is a breath of fresh air for the wealthy yet thrifty enthusiast. In an era where a performance BMW can push 200k, the exotic Lexus costs about half as much even when fitted with a mechanical diff, rear wheel steering, and a carbon fiber roof.

The 5.0-liter V8 is the same one that power the GS F sedan, give or take a few horses and pound-feet. However, the auto gearbox has an industry-leading ten speeds, even though you'll only use about half of them during normal driving. Matt says that the auto is on par with the famous 8-speed automatic from ZF. It's not on par with something like an Audi R8 twin-clutch, but it doesn't want to be. The naturally aspirated engine can feel a little sluggish to those accustomed to the twin-turbo models, but reaching redline is a delight.

Even though it can do the job, the LC500 is not a track car. With a comfortable suspension setup that's able to soak up the bumps and yet remain firm, this is the ultimate Japanese grand tourer.

More importantly, the LC500 is built on an entirely new platform not shared with any car that's currently in production. This uses aluminum, magnesium and the carbon we already mention. Could this be the future of Japanese luxury vehicles?

matt farah lexus lc500 Lexus
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our LEXUS Testdrives:

2016 Lexus GS F73
2015 LEXUS RC, RC F 76
2015 LEXUS NX79
LEXUS IS 300h F Sport80
LEXUS GS 450h81
LEXUS CT 200h 78
LEXUS RX 450h 71