2017 Mazda MX-5 RF Review by Carfection Gives You Reasons to Stare

The MX-5 RF is a hotly anticipated, slightly controversial debut from Mazda. Has the Japanese company finally ended its string of great cars, or is this just the next bead? Carfection seems to think the Retractable Fastback is the Miata to buy now, though it's not without its flaws.





The tall buttresses and metal roof are especially sexy on this white car. But even silver works, as proven by the



The rest of the design is the same, retaining the origami creases down the hood and that sharp front end. Roof up or down, it's got visual appeal by the bucketload.



We drove the roadster version nearly two years ago, and it was a tight squeeze for most of the guys in the office. That's not going to change, nor is the tiny trunk, though the metal roof takes the same amount of space.



You might want to avoid the optional navigation system because it's annoying as heck, say Carfection. Maybe that's why our Mazda rep never, ever gave us a car with nav.



The engines are the same, so you've either got a rev-happy 1.5-liter or this 2.0-liter with a broader spectrum of performance. Mazda offers an automatic option, but nobody ever buys it. Some alterations have had to be made. You might notice it's got faster steering, stiffer dampers, and beefed-up anti-roll bars. The only real flaw is that the top can only go up and down up to 6 miles per hour.



