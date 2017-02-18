autoevolution

Alpina Teases B5 G30 With Snow Drifting, Rumor Says 3-Liter and V8 Are Coming

 
18 Feb 2017
by
As far as official teaser videos go, Alpina pulled a home run with this one. It's not a stupid photo of a bumper or a smoky silhouette. You can see the whole thing, a B5 sedan, belonging to the brand new G30 generation, frolicking in the snow with the confidence of an xDrive super-sedan.
This video undoubtedly means that we'll get a brand new B5 Biturbo at the Geneva Motor Show, Europe's biggest event during the first half of 2017.

You can tell the manufacturer from Buchloe had BMW's full backing on this project, because the B5 has to be based on the V8-powered M550i, which we haven't even seen reviews of yet.

That's probably the best starting car Alpina has ever had because the M550i is already said to be faster than the outgoing M5 because of its AWD system. But we expect the 4.4-liter twin-turbo engine to be pushed much further, up to about 608 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque.

At least that's what we expect, because we've read some rumors about the B5 switching to the 540i xDrive powertrain. The model coming to Geneva is said to be called 3.0 BiTurbo and have 450 horsepower, so they have a lot of work to do under the hood because the base engine is a single-turbo. It's plausible that they will have two models, just like AMG now offers 43 and 63 flavors on many cars.

The G31 5 Series Touring has only been out a few weeks, so we should see a B5 Touring by the time of the Frankfurt Motor Show. Alpina should also come out with a D5 Biturbo, which is likely to be based on the 540d and pack 350 horsepower or more.

As far as the looks are concerned, the new G30 design is a wonderful match for the Alpina front bumper and oversized multi-spoke wheels. You can see the exhaust, but no hear it. Coincidence?

