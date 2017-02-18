2018 Audi RS3 Sedan Price Leaked in Canada, Should Be Around $54,000 in the US

The base price of the RS3 sedan has been leaked in Canada. It costs CAD62,900. And based on that, people with a much better understanding of money than us have deduced that it's going to be between $53,000 and $55,000 in the States.





The Europeans don't even know what their version will cost because it's a brand new model. It's got an updated version of the 2.5-liter engine with aluminum components that should deliver around 390 horsepower (European rating is 400 PS). 0 to 60 in a little under 4 seconds makes this as fast as an old supercar.



While we can't wait to see the drag races against the CLA 45 happening, $54,000 is a lot of money to pay for a compact sedan. But it's not so bad when you compare it to Audi's other performance offerings. Both the TTS and S5 Coupe models cost about the same yet offer only two doors. It's up to the buyer to decide, but we think the unmistakable 2.5-liter sound tips the scales heavily in favor of the RS3.



It will come standard with 19′ 5-Arm-Blade Design Wheels, but there are three more options of the same size. The wheels are cheap at CAD400, but the optional carbon ceramic brakes sitting behind them aren't, fetching CAD5,800.



The most affordable pack is Black Optics, and it adds black window surrounds, a black front lip with quattro script and mirror housings in the same color. I'd get that, but I'm not so sure about the CAD1,400 technology pack with all the safety stuff. Why even go to such lengths to figure out the price of an Audi? Because America has always lusted after yet never been able to buy the baby RS model. They had to make a special sedan version, because the quattro people though we'd never go for the hatchback.