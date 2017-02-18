autoevolution

2018 Audi RS3 Sedan Price Leaked in Canada, Should Be Around $54,000 in the US

 
18 Feb 2017, 11:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
The base price of the RS3 sedan has been leaked in Canada. It costs CAD62,900. And based on that, people with a much better understanding of money than us have deduced that it's going to be between $53,000 and $55,000 in the States.
Why even go to such lengths to figure out the price of an Audi? Because America has always lusted after yet never been able to buy the baby RS model. They had to make a special sedan version, because the quattro people though we'd never go for the hatchback.

The Europeans don't even know what their version will cost because it's a brand new model. It's got an updated version of the 2.5-liter engine with aluminum components that should deliver around 390 horsepower (European rating is 400 PS). 0 to 60 in a little under 4 seconds makes this as fast as an old supercar.

While we can't wait to see the drag races against the CLA 45 happening, $54,000 is a lot of money to pay for a compact sedan. But it's not so bad when you compare it to Audi's other performance offerings. Both the TTS and S5 Coupe models cost about the same yet offer only two doors. It's up to the buyer to decide, but we think the unmistakable 2.5-liter sound tips the scales heavily in favor of the RS3.

The leaked brochure we got from Fourtitude also talks about some of the options every potential buyer might consider. There are eight colors to chose from, the most interesting of which are the Nardo Grey, Catalunya Red, and Ara Blue. Metallic paints cost CAD800 and crystal ones CAD1,290.

It will come standard with 19′ 5-Arm-Blade Design Wheels, but there are three more options of the same size. The wheels are cheap at CAD400, but the optional carbon ceramic brakes sitting behind them aren't, fetching CAD5,800.

The most affordable pack is Black Optics, and it adds black window surrounds, a black front lip with quattro script and mirror housings in the same color. I'd get that, but I'm not so sure about the CAD1,400 technology pack with all the safety stuff.
Audi RS3 sedan Audi RS3 rs3 sedan US pricing
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68