This Mazda Miata Pickup Truck Is Real And It Needs a Name

 
14 Feb 2017
by
The Mazda Miata receives buckets of hate with every possible occasion and it seems a Craigslist ad now offers those who like to point their finger at the MX-5 a new reason to do so.

Such a reaction may seem natural when one comes across a first-generation Miata that has been turned into a pickup truck. The bed wearer showed up in Sacramento, with the contraption being offered for $6,000. The aftermarket wheels on the car are on the house - we'll tip our keyboards to Redditor cyberrdrake for bringing this four-wheeled creature to our attention.

The seller mentions that the vehicle comes with 22,000 "original miles" and we have to explain this Mazda came to the world back in 1990.

As you can see in the images from the gallery, the practical nature of this Miata isn't there just for the show. To be more precise, we're fealing with a serious wheelbase increase, one that means the cargo sitting behind the driver and the passenger can be pretty consistent.

Since one of the most important features of any Miata, regardless of the generation it belongs to, is its short wheelbase, the handling difference resulting from the conversion means we're dealing with a radical change.

We must also mention any potential reactions coming from the Miata-loving camp. Now, before any MX-5 aficionado rushes to dismiss this build, we must point out that the vehicle comes with a salvage title, so it's not like anybody grabbed a perfect-condition Miata and decided to turn it into a blue collar machine.

Still, the build didn't stick to transforming a Mazda MX-5 into a pickup truck, with the project also involving a two-tone color scheme. Among others, the black part of the color scheme involves protecting the nose of the NA, so you're welcome to hit the highway and rack up those miles, even though the new power-to-weight ratio of the NA Miata might not be exactly ideal for such activities.

P.S.: If you're feeling in the mood for more trucks, we've got some renderings for you - how about a bed-wearing Ferrari F40 or a Nissan GT-R workhorse?
