2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class Spied in Production Trim, Pickup Truck Looks Rugged

Ladies and gentlemen, we are now one step closer to meeting a Mercedes-Benz model that seems determined to create a halfway point between the automaker's lavish passenger cars and its utility vehicles. We are, of course, talking about the X-Class pickup truck
, which is now testing in production form.
If you're aiming to peer through the camo, we have a proposal that seems more efficient, one that requires turning to your imagination to get an idea of the upcoming workhorse's appearance.
You'll have to mentally overlap the rather bold details seen on the pair of X-Class concepts
introduced last year and the silhouette of the Nissan NP300 Navara
and the Renault Alaskan
platform mates of the Mercedes-Benz machine.
The three-pointed star bed bearer will make full use of its front and rear fascias to display its upmarket status. Speaking of which, this aura of the X-Class means we'll probably be treated with a crew cab-only proposal, as a regular can would bring too much of a blue collar image.
As for the cabin, this will bring the most important quality feel changes compared to the pair of siblings mentioned above. The interior of the prototype spied here is still covered in heavy camouflage, but we can see the Mercedes-Benz-specific instrument cluster.
The German automaker will also ensure the X-Class is set apart thanks to its Mercedes-Benz engines and transmissions. Hybrid propulsion fans have serious chances of receiving a dedicated incarnation of the model, but this part of the clientele might have to wait for the mid-cycle revamp to receive such a model.
While it's still too early to discuss the US market availability of the X-Class, Mercedes-Benz should offer more details on the matter closed to the launch of the vehicle, which is set to take place by the end of the year.
P.S.: Speaking of pickup models, if you're willing to go for a wild stretch, you could see the just-released Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet
as a truck with a rear section adapted for human use...