autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Begins Testing With Production Body

 
9 Feb 2017, 17:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Surprisingly for some, Mercedes-Benz has somewhat recently admitted that it is working on its first ever pickup truck, set to bear the X-Class name.
It all started in 2016, when the three-pointed star showed two different concept trucks in Stockholm, both previewing the upcoming production model.

We are now less than a year away from the official unveiling of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class, and the Germans are already testing a pre-production version in the coldest areas of Northern Sweden.

As you can see from the photos sent by our trusty spy photographers, the heavily camouflaged prototype is using most of its production body parts, including the large engine grille and headlights.

Speaking of headlights, they seem to have suffered a couple of design modifications compared to the aforementioned X-Class concept cars, alas the differences don't stop there. The exhaust tips don't seem to be integrated into the rear bumper, and while the front bumper will probably look a bit less dramatic.

Platform-wise, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will not share its underpinnings with one of the carmaker's SUVs, but with the Renault Alaskan and the Nissan NP300 Navara. In fact, apart from the front- and the rear-end, the three pickup trucks will be nearly identical from the outside.

On the other hand, the X-Class will have its own interior, engines, and transmissions. The latest generation of the tried and true OM642 diesel mill will most likely be the top of the range version.

The turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 provides up to 265 hp and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) of torque depending on the application in the current Mercedes-Benz lineup, but the carmaker's first one-tonne pickup may get a different version.

The somewhat new 2.0-liter four-cylinder in the E-Class W213 should also make an appearance under the hood of the base version, in which case it should deliver around 195 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. The 9G-Tronic nine-speed transmission should handle the power delivery exclusively on all engine and trim versions. A hybrid version could also be introduced later on in the product cycle.

Expect the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class to be launched in the second half of 2017, but the United States aren't among the markets it will be sold on, at least in the beginning.
2018 mercedes-benz x-class Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck spyshots Mercedes-Benz X-Class
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74