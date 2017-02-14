autoevolution

Widebody Nissan GT-R Pickup Truck Rendered as the Working Man's Racecar

 
14 Feb 2017, 14:06 UTC ·
by
Pickup trucks seem to be gaining even more traction these days and we're not even referring to sales figures. Instead, we're talking about the rendering world, which is delivering plenty of bed-wearing contraptions based on machines that should never receive such treatment, at least in the old school aficionado's view.
The most recent example of the trend comes from the image above, which brings us a Nissan GT-R pickup truck. And, as you can easily notice, the bed isn't the only custom element gained by Godzilla.

For instance, the widebody arches on this Nissan draw attention like a magnet - by the way, widebody kits based mostly on fat arches are now a thing, as proven by the growing popularity of developers such as Liberty Walk or Rauh-Welt Begriff.

Then we have the overly meaty slicks of the GT-R, as well as the lower rear fascia, which screams "custom".

It seems Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist behind the project you're looking at, actually felt guilty after recently bringing us an F40 pickup truck rendering, but not due to the reasons you'd expect. You see, the Ferrari-related pixel play brought us a truck whose bed probably couldn't accommodate anything else beside the twin-turbo V8 heart of the retired Prancing Horse halo car.

Given the front-engined layout of the GT-R, as well as the Nissan't decent rear cabin and luggage compartment space, the bed capacity of such a machine would be respectable.

The irony radiating from this image grown even stronger if we remember the attitude Nissan showed towards GT-R aftermarket developments when it introduced the car almost one decade ago - the Japanese carmaker believed that its warranty voiding threats would end up keeping tuners at bay. This tale is focused on tech developments, but, with the world's most potent GT-Rs now heading towards the 3,000 hp border, the point still stands.
Nissan GT-R Nissan pickup truck rendering supercar
 
