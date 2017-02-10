autoevolution

2017 Dodge Viper is Sold Out

 
10 Feb 2017, 13:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Besides a short standstill between 2010 and 2012, Dodge has been manufacturing its halo sports car since 1991. But as fate would have it, this is the end of the road for the almighty Viper.
When you think about it, the V10-engined berserker transcends time and space, all the more reason I’ll be sad to see the Viper get consigned to the history books. With no direct replacement in sight for the time being, I’m afraid Dodge will be missing out.

FCA design chief (and Viper owner) Ralph Gilles confirmed to Automotive News’ Richard Truett that the 2017 model year is sold out. The last day of production at the Conner Avenue plant in Detroit, however, is still subject to debate. The most generally accepted date is August 31, 2017. And the 392,000-sq.ft. plant? That’s expected to shutdown after the last Viper rolls off the line.

On the upside, “sold out” doesn’t mean that you can’t get a 2017 Dodge Viper to call your own. There are plenty Vipers sitting idly on U.S. dealer lots, albeit the thing is, you won’t be able to spec your car through the “1 of 1” program. And even if you can’t find a new one, specialized companies such as Viper Exchange will soothe your fevered brow with a flurry of low-mileage examples.

From the SRT Viper to the trackable ACR, you could say there’s plenty of fish in the sea. Indeed, ladies and gentlemen, this is tear-jerking news and, for what it’s worth, nothing can replace the sheer exuberance of the Viper. Not even the Challenger SRT Demon, chiefly because they’re worlds apart in nature.

And the reason for the Viper’s death? Forget CAFE standards and the EPA. The final nail in the Viper’s coffin is the American supercar’s reticence to adopt curtain airbags. Failing to comply with federal safety standards is not how I imagined the Viper to go, but then again, never forget that life is full of surprises.

Dodge Viper production Dodge V10 supercar
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54