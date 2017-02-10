autoevolution

When a $99 McLaren Drive Turned into a $125,000 Crash Due to a Lazy Instructor

 
Allow us to point out that there are a few issues with the McLaren 12C in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. We'll start with the production sticker on the wheels - unless you like to witness tire changes, you're not supposed to see that.
Then there's the angle of the rear wheels - so far, the British automaker hasn't made us of the four-wheel-steer technology, even though the upcoming 720S might just change that.

Nevertheless, the greatest issue with this 12C can be found inside the car. And we have to agree with Rob Ferretti, the YouTuber who delivered the video - most of the responsibility for this McLaren crash belongs to the "passenger".

The quotes are here since we're actually talking about a driving instructor who was supposed to prevent the guy behind the wheel from introducing the supercar to a curb.

The accident took place at a $99 ride and drive experience. You know, the kind that allows the masses to enjoy a few laps behind the wheels of go-fast machines that would otherwise be out of reach.

Perhaps the only positive side of this unfortunate tale is that both the one-hand-on-the-wheel driver and the instructor seemed to have walked away from the crash without a scratch - McLarens have proven the crash resistance of their carbon safety cells and if we factor in the modest velocity involved in the crash, this makes full sense.

We're glad such an attitude wasn't shown by an instructor attempting to provide tuition on the Nurburgring, for instance. As we've shown you on so many occasions, the slightest error made on the Green Hell can easily claim one's car, with the consequences obviously spreading much further on certain occasions.

Here's to hoping this video serves as a lesson for maintaining a balance between one's driving skill and the kind of interaction he or she has with the gas pedal.

McLaren 12C McLaren crash accident supercar
 
