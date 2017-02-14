Impounded Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Is Rotting Away in a Czech Parking Lot

Take a good look at the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren in the photos to your right. There's no need to rush when contemplating the senior supercar, though. After all, the supercharged beast has been sitting at the mercy of the elements since 2011 and it doesn't look like it's going anywhere soon.

We're sure many wealthy gear heads would like to save this nearly-abandoned Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

The story, which seems to be well known in the country, reportedly saw the Mercedes-McLaren contraption being taken away due to alleged theft and it seems the case involving the car still hasn't reached a final settlement.



A brief online search reveals that a fixed-roof, non-



Since many affluent aficionados over in the Czech Republic are familiar with the unfortunate tale of this V8 animal, there could be many buyers for the supercar. However, when such tangled legal issues arise, a purchase is usually impossible, since the vehicle has to be evaluated by the authorities before a new owner can be sought out.



On a more subjective note, we'll mention that we would've expected a tad of extra care for such a supercar. The solutions for protecting the car are many, but all of them would require respectable efforts done by volunteers and it seems that's just too much to ask.



Here's to hoping the neglection ordeal this The SLR was impounded six years ago, as Magazin ProDriver CZ explains, and, unfortunately, it seems the authorities have turned to the usual storage procedures. Alas, this means the 617 hp (make that 626 PS) vehicle has been left out in the open, together with a host of... normal cars.The story, which seems to be well known in the country, reportedly saw the Mercedes-McLaren contraption being taken away due to alleged theft and it seems the case involving the car still hasn't reached a final settlement.A brief online search reveals that a fixed-roof, non- 722 model such as the one we have here usually trades hands for $300,000 (we're talking about an estimated average price).Since many affluent aficionados over in the Czech Republic are familiar with the unfortunate tale of this V8 animal, there could be many buyers for the supercar. However, when such tangled legal issues arise, a purchase is usually impossible, since the vehicle has to be evaluated by the authorities before a new owner can be sought out.On a more subjective note, we'll mention that we would've expected a tad of extra care for such a supercar. The solutions for protecting the car are many, but all of them would require respectable efforts done by volunteers and it seems that's just too much to ask.Here's to hoping the neglection ordeal this Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is going through won't continue for too long.