2017 Nissan Titan King Cab Joins Crew Cab And Single Cab Body Styles

The second generation of the Nissan Titan half-ton
and the more capable Titan XD
has been around for quite some time now. Available in crew cab and single cab layouts, the full-size workhorse just added a third body style to the mix: the Titan King Cab.
Also known as an extended or super cab, the king cab configuration tries to marry the best of both worlds. Be that as it may, you’re better off buying the crew cab
if you have rear passengers on a regular basis. On the upside, those who plan to use the truck for work can opt for the rear seat delete option.
Presented at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, the Titan King Cab is available with a front bench seat or front bucket seats. Heated front seats can be fitted to Pro-4X and SV models, whereas heated and cooled front seats
are an optional extra on the Pro-4X. Including the entry-level S grade, all variants of the Titan King Cab are offered in 4x2 and 4x4 drive. As standard, the 5.6-liter V8 will do the talking with 390 hp. The N/A motor is matched with a 7-speed automatic.
On the capability front, maximum towing capacity for the king cab is 9,420 pounds, whereas the maximum payload stands at 1,640 pounds when properly equipped. The Titan XD King Cab, meanwhile, ups the ante with a 555 lb-ft Cummins V8
turbo diesel and a heavy-duty 6-speed automatic developed by Aisin. In this guise, the full-size workhorse boasts a towing capacity of 12,510 pounds. If payload is what you’re after from the Titan XD in this body style, the gasoline engine offers the most: 2,710 pounds.
“The launch of the new king cab body is the last step in a journey that began in December 2015 with the debut of the breakthrough Titan XD, which continues to carve out a unique white space between competitors’ heavy-duty and half-ton trucks,”
explained Fred Diaz, division vice president and general manager at Nissan
’s North America Trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles division. As with other Titans, the king cab is backed by a bumper-to-bumper warranty of 5 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.