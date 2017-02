Two days ago, a Bloomberg report told us that the upcoming Lamborghini Aventador would also involve the Veneno. Sure, Sant'Agata Bolognese may have only produced twelve Venenos (three Coupes and nine Roadsters), but with such a hypercar having been offered for around ten times the price of an Aventador, it's only normal for the Internet to make a big deal out of this side of the 5,900-vehicle campaign.

Well, we can now tell you that the most active (social media-wise) Veneno owner, American businessman Kris Singh, has turned to his Instagram account to explain that the Veneno is not involved in the campaign targeting the car it is based on."Everyone is talking about a recall for the Lamborghini Veneno. Well, as the only person that drives a Lamborghini Veneno I can tell you that I was told the recall is for the Aventador range and it DOES NOT apply to the engine in the Veneno," Kris explains.We've reached out to Lamborghini for an official position. Meanwhile, here's what the recall info on the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) website, says about the issue:"Automobili Lamborghini (Lamborghini) is recalling certain 2012-2017 Aventador vehicles. In certain driving conditions, while the vehicle has a full gas tank, gasoline may contact the exhaust system,"According to the NHTSA, the recall for the 1,453 Aventador units in North America is scheduled to kick off on February 24. As for the remedy, the automaker's dealers will replace the fuel tank's evaporative emissions system, obviously free of charge.If you happen to read this from your Veneno and are unsure about the campaign, you can contact the Raging Bull customer service at 1-866-681-6276. Or you can always reach out to the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236. By the way, how are things going in the Veneno Owners Club?