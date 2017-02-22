autoevolution

Italdesign Automobili Speciali Goes Official With Lamborghini V10 Power

 
Italdesign has a long and vivid history in terms of automotive design. Giorgetto Giugiaro, though, is no longer in control of the company. Lamborghini Holding S.p.A. is and, by coincidence, Italdesign’s first ultra-limited series car is based on a Huracan.
The pictured vehicle doesn’t have a name yet. Dubbed “the Geneva 2017 car,” this fellow here will be a rare breed once production goes online. Only five units are slated to be made, with each priced from €1.5 million.

“So you’re telling me Italdesign, which is owned by Lamborghini, tries to sell me a Huracan in drag for the price of six Huracans?” Could be. The truth of the matter is, Italdesign doesn’t mention anything about Lamborghini or the Huracan in the press release of the yet-unnamed mid-engine model.

The only clue we have so far is the engine. It’s a 5.2-liter V10 with an undisclosed amount of horsepower and torque. Even though we don’t know the output it generates, Italdesign does mention that its limited-run bruiser can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds. Care to have a wild guess what Lamborghini model with a V10 engine also hits 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds?

That being said, the bodywork is a carbon fiber job, whereas top speed is rated in excess of 330 km/h (205 mph). Incidentally, that’s the same top speed as the fastest Audi money can buy, the R8 V10 Plus. When all is said and done, however, the extremely limited numbers and unique visuals are what will ensure Italdesign's success in the car-making business.

“To achieve the performances we had in mind, we had to dare beyond all limits from styling and even purely technical points of view,” said Filippo Perini, Head of Innovation Design at Italdesign“The outcome ensures extremely high impact without ever being design for design’s sake.”

 

