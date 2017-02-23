Rear-Engined Toyota Supra Has Twin-Turbo Lamborghini V10 in Savage Rendering

With Toyota now being almost ready to take the Mk V Supra out of the oven (you can see a set of spyshots in the gallery to your right), online communities are boiling, with some results being more unusual than others. For instance, if we are to talk about how digital artist Yasid Oozeear is preparing for the introduction of the new Supra, we must take a good look at the render above.





While we're playing the rendering game, we'll remind you that we've As the pixel player explains on his Facebook page, the famous Mk IV incarnation of the Toyota sportscar, so he had no issue with giving such a car his Photoshop chop treatment."The Supra was never the best car. Was always just a big fat Toyota, to me at least. Now it... does not make much sense, and it got even fatter. Faster too though, thanks to the stickers. I have no idea why I even did it," Yasid said.The Supra has now become a rear-engine machine, and the Porsche-esque move could have devastating effects on the handling. Sure, some outlandish shop out there could sort out the chassis, but, if we factor in the newfound output of the thing, things don't seem that simple anymore.Those of you following our rendering stories will recognize the powertrain seen here from the artist's recent outcast Mazda RX-7 pixel rearrangement. So yes, we're dealing with a twin-turbo incarnation of the Lamborghini Gallardo 's V10.Coincidentally, both the said Sant'Agata Bolognese machine and the Supra have gone past the 2,500 hp border in their wildest aftermarket incarnations, so at least the numbers for such a contraption wouldn't seem all that strange.While we're playing the rendering game, we'll remind you that we've delivered a pair of renderings giving us an idea on how the upcoming Toyota Supra will look like - hopefully, the production model gets a bit more spice than the one shown in these images.