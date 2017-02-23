autoevolution

Rear-Engined Toyota Supra Has Twin-Turbo Lamborghini V10 in Savage Rendering

 
23 Feb 2017, 13:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
With Toyota now being almost ready to take the Mk V Supra out of the oven (you can see a set of spyshots in the gallery to your right), online communities are boiling, with some results being more unusual than others. For instance, if we are to talk about how digital artist Yasid Oozeear is preparing for the introduction of the new Supra, we must take a good look at the render above.
As the pixel player explains on his Facebook page, the famous Mk IV incarnation of the Toyota sportscar, so he had no issue with giving such a car his Photoshop chop treatment.

"The Supra was never the best car. Was always just a big fat Toyota, to me at least. Now it... does not make much sense, and it got even fatter. Faster too though, thanks to the stickers. I have no idea why I even did it," Yasid said.

The Supra has now become a rear-engine machine, and the Porsche-esque move could have devastating effects on the handling. Sure, some outlandish shop out there could sort out the chassis, but, if we factor in the newfound output of the thing, things don't seem that simple anymore.

Those of you following our rendering stories will recognize the powertrain seen here from the artist's recent outcast Mazda RX-7 pixel rearrangement. So yes, we're dealing with a twin-turbo incarnation of the Lamborghini Gallardo's V10.

Coincidentally, both the said Sant'Agata Bolognese machine and the Supra have gone past the 2,500 hp border in their wildest aftermarket incarnations, so at least the numbers for such a contraption wouldn't seem all that strange.

While we're playing the rendering game, we'll remind you that we've delivered a pair of renderings giving us an idea on how the upcoming Toyota Supra will look like - hopefully, the production model gets a bit more spice than the one shown in these images.
Toyota Supra Lamborghini Gallardo rendering twin-turbo Toyota Lamborghini Supra
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68