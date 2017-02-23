Study Finds Chevrolet Is The Most Popular Car Brand In Music

Music is a part of almost every person’s life, and some people claim they cannot live without it.





We are not referring to a verse about taking a drive on the open road, but to specific remarks and even dedicated songs.



A study made by



If we look at car brands mentioned in music by decade and airtime, Cadillac was the most popular name in the 1960s, while Dodge and Chevrolet followed it. The seventies and eighties took Chevrolet to the first position. From there, Mercedes-Benz began a musical dominance of almost three decades.



The popularity of the German premium brand in music rose with the hip hop and rap genres, which have the top ten artists with the most mentions of car brands in their verses.



Chevrolet has been sitting in third place since the 2000s (in airtime on the radio), and its almost continual presence in the top three made us consider it the most popular car brand in American music in the past five decades.



According to the same study, The Game is the artist who has the most mentions of cars in his music. He is followed by Lil’Wayne, Jay-Z, Insane Clown Posse, and Big Tymers.



Eminem is in the sixth place out of the top nine artists who mention vehicles in their lyrics, and all of them interpret a genre derived from hip hop.



Half of the chart-topping artists these days sing about Mercedes-Benz in their verses, but Chevrolet, Ford, Bentley, Bugatti, Audi, BMW, and Jeep still get mentions in sufficient songs.



We did observe a small error in the study, which includes Mitsubishi on the list of brands that are present in Cradle of Filth songs. The only thing that might be related to the Japanese make is a song called "All Hope in Eclipse," which has nothing to do with cars or Mitsubishi. Petrolheads are also fans of music, mostly because we are all humans. Regardless of the genre you prefer to adopt, there's a good chance you will find some artists who tend to write songs that mention cars.We are not referring to a verse about taking a drive on the open road, but to specific remarks and even dedicated songs.A study made by Auto Nation revealed that Chevrolet is the most mentioned automaker in music, followed closely by Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac . Jeep and Dodge completed the top five list. Other names include Ford, Lincoln, Honda, Buick, and even Mitsubishi.If we look at car brands mentioned in music by decade and airtime, Cadillac was the most popular name in the 1960s, while Dodge and Chevrolet followed it. The seventies and eighties took Chevrolet to the first position. From there, Mercedes-Benz began a musical dominance of almost three decades.The popularity of the German premium brand in music rose with the hip hop and rap genres, which have the top ten artists with the most mentions of car brands in their verses.Chevrolet has been sitting in third place since the 2000s (in airtime on the radio), and its almost continual presence in the top three made us consider it the most popular car brand in American music in the past five decades.According to the same study, The Game is the artist who has the most mentions of cars in his music. He is followed by Lil’Wayne, Jay-Z, Insane Clown Posse, and Big Tymers.Eminem is in the sixth place out of the top nine artists who mention vehicles in their lyrics, and all of them interpret a genre derived from hip hop.Half of the chart-topping artists these days sing about Mercedes-Benz in their verses, but Chevrolet, Ford, Bentley, Bugatti, Audi, BMW, and Jeep still get mentions in sufficient songs.We did observe a small error in the study, which includes Mitsubishi on the list of brands that are present in Cradle of Filth songs. The only thing that might be related to the Japanese make is a song called "All Hope in Eclipse," which has nothing to do with cars or Mitsubishi.