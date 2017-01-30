Former Rally Driver Drifts Porsche Carrera GT In Monaco Hills, Ignores the Snap

Anybody who's seen one of those videos where a wildlife daredevil tempts a crocodile and gets away with it can easily relate to the Porsche Carrera GT drifting action we're here to show you.





Few modern supercars have a snap oversteer reputation like the one of the Carrera GT . So what do you do when you want to slide such a V10 animal? You take it to the narrow Monaco roads, right?This is precisely what takes place in the piece of footage below, which sees a Black CGT pulling delicious slip angles on the tarmac of the city-state. Did the shenanigans take place in traffic? We'll let the clip answer that question.The man behind the wheel of the retired Porsche halo car is Raul Marchisio, who runs the RM Cars dealership in Monaco (the location is also present in the footage).One doesn't just simply acquire the rest of skills required to throw a Carrera GT sideways, so where did Raul learn to master rear-wheel-drive animals in such a fashion? The answer probably comes from the rallying side of his curriculum vitae, which involves Audis, Lancias and Renaults.Having checked out the extreme tail-out adventure, we can only feel overloaded with questions, so we'll drop another one here - why did the guy decide to do this?Perhaps he wanted to make himself a business-related present, since his dealer turned ten years old in 2016. Or maybe he just felt like making the YouTubers accompanying him happy. Spoiler alert - in case you're not interested in gym-related details, you can stick to the first part of the clip.The countersteering action seen here would be enough to keep one on his or her toes even while using the "mute" mode, but if we also factor in the infamous V10 howl of the Carrera GT, we have all the reasons to be prepared for a hair-raising experience.