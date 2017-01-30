Rauh-Welt Begriff Widebody Lexus LFA Render Will Cause a Stir among Purists

Lexus only brought 500 units of the LFA to the world, so you'd expect owners to keep the carbon fiber sculpture untouched. Well, this isn't exactly the case, but we'll start with a virtual transformation for the JDM delight.





To be more precise, we've brought you a rendering of a Lexus LFA that has been gifted with a Rauh-Welt Begriff widebody kit. You could probably tell this is an RWB-touched machine from a block away, with the fat fenders giving everything away.The 1s and 0s we see here come from pixel wielder Yasid Oozeear , whose work we've featured on numerous occasions. The digital artist also wanted to drop some brief details about this render: "Why would someone (not) do that to an LFA? I know the themed two tones is still on there, I promise I will drop it soon,"This is the point where purists will want to flood the guy's Facebook page with virtual tar and feathers. However, if you find yourself driven by such an urge, there are at least two things you should know.For one thing, the Japanese tuner is a one-man show run by Akira Nakai , who only likes to work on air-cooled Porsche 911s, at least for the time being. And don't think anybody outside the company could change Nakai-san's mind. Heck, the rumor mill talks about the RWB racing team that saw Toyotas using these three letters back in the day fell apart due to the leader not being ready to make a single compromise.Then there's the real-world widebody Lexus LFA. Having shown up back in 2015, the Formula Drift LFA packs a Rocket Bunny body kit and we haven't even reached the most controversial part of the machine, namely its NASCAR V8.We're looking at a flood-salvaged Lex here, so there's no reason to hate the slip angle contraption. In fact, you should check out the drift battle in the video below, which sees the said LFA duking it out with a.... Lamborghini Murcielago drift car.