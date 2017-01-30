Porsche Cayman GT4 Gets Tricolor Race Livery, Looks Amazing

It's been a while since we last showed you a Porsche Cayman GT4 shedding its factory clothes for a custom look and we're now back in the game to show you a rising racetrack star.





Returning to the Porscha we have here, we find the red accents on the nose of the Cayman GT4 as the juiciest bit of the project. The appearance of this three-pedal sportscar also involves a fourth color. We're talking about the yellow on the brake calipers of the thing, as this is the standard color for PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies. The GT4 you can find in the images to your right will get to spend plenty of time on the track, so it was only natural for the clutch special to be gifted with a livery that allows it to stand out in the high-octane crowd.While most of the car is white, the red and the black accents come to deliver a speedy appearance, even when the mid-engined delight is still. Zuffenhausen fans might find a few lines that remind them of the Salzburg Racing Design livery that pays homage to the 1970 Porsche 917K endurance racer. Oh, and by the way, this is a livery you can also find on the Weissach Package offered for the 918 Spyder (we've added a photo of the latter to the image gallery).Nevertheless, while the Salzburg Racing scheme is focused on the front section of a racecar, the one we have here seems to pay more attention to the rear of the machine it covers.The second skin job was handled by Echelon Autosports Wraps , with the Arizona-based specialist having received the design from Scott Skepple - those of you tuned into our wrap stories might be familiar with the digital artist's name, as we've featured many of his designs. The man has a thing for GT Division Porsches , but sometimes also works on pickup trucks Returning to the Porscha we have here, we find the red accents on the nose of the Cayman GT4 as the juiciest bit of the project. The appearance of this three-pedal sportscar also involves a fourth color. We're talking about the yellow on the brake calipers of the thing, as this is the standard color for PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.