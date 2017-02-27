Twin Turbo Gallardo Burns to a Crisp In Miami During Bullfest 2017

Cars can break down, and they can end up on fire. That is why you should always have a working fire extinguisher in your vehicle.





With supercars, things get pushed to another level, as these vehicles cost outlandish sums, and if they catch fire, it immediately becomes newsworthy. The example in the video embedded below is one of them, as it features a Lamborghini Gallardo that burned down because of unspecified causes.



Unlike other fires involving supercars, this vehicle did not hit anything before the fire started. There’s a slight possibility that the fire was started after some components were overheated from driving in slow traffic on a hot day. Whatever the cause, this vehicle will probably be an insurance write-off, because it does not look like anything from it can be fixed and turned into a working car again.



Last year’s edition had over 100 participating vehicles, and the organizers announced that they managed to exceed their expectations this year.



While we appreciate the fact that we have video footage of the incident, we advise you to stay clear of any vehicle that is engulfed in flames if you are sure that its occupants have escaped to safety.



