Suzuki Spied Testing 2018 Vitara Facelift In The Snow

 
27 Feb 2017, 8:17 UTC ·
by
Caught red-handed over improper fuel economy testing in Japan, Suzuki finds itself on an uphill course right now. But despite this hapless episode in Suzuki’s existence, the automaker has yet to lose its mojo. The latest challenge posed by the ever-changing auto industry sees Suzuki trying to breathe new life into the Vitara.
This is far from the kind of effort that will wash Suzuki’s sins away, but it’s a start nonetheless. Introduced in 2014, the time is high for introducing a mid-cycle update for the compact SUV. As you can see from this set of spy photos, however, the facelift treatment isn’t especially extensive.

The pictured pre-production prototype wears camouflage only on its face, which could be a pointer that beauty is only skin-deep. Take the front grille as a case in point. Instead of the horizontal slats employed by the current model, the Vitara boasts a mesh design with what appears to be a honeycomb motif. The red-accented headlights, however, are proprietary to the Vitara S.

As for the profile and rear end, I’m hard pressed to find any noteworthy difference between this car and the Vitara that’s waiting patiently in dealer lots. The sensor integrated into the lowermost part of the front bumper hints toward an active safety system, as in autonomous emergency braking.

As far as cabin updated are concerned, a sure bet is that the touchscreen infotainment system now features better phone connectivity. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are the likeliest culprits. Other than those mentioned above, the Suzuki Vitara in facelift attire doesn’t have anything else in the pipeline.

The range of engines of the updated model is still a mystery, though. The least potent powerplant of the current Vitara is a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 120 PS, which is joined by a 1.4 BoosterJet with 140 PS on tap. Customers who need more torque and better fuel economy can opt for the 1.6 DDiS, which is rated at 120 PS and 320 Nm from 1,750 rpm.
2018 Suzuki Vitara spyshots Suzuki Vitara SUV Suzuki crossover
 
