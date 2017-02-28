autoevolution

Pumped-Up Ford GT Hits 200 MPH in Half-Mile Run that Ends in a Huge Crash

 
Let's set one thing straight from the very beginning - any contraption that manages to get close to the 200 mph mark in a half-mile run is insanely quick. So, before moving any further in this unhappy ending tale, allow us to applaud the Ford GT we have here for its suck-squeeze-bang-blow might.
We're looking at a first-generation Ford GT that aimed to hit the velocity mark mentioned above at the Shifts3ctor's California Airstrip Attack event, which was held the past weekend.

After multiple runs, the American supercar managed to reach its target, but the speed beast didn't get to finish the run in one piece. The driver lost the car under braking, stepping off the runway and smashing through an element on the side of the track.

This is also a good occasion to talk about a few tech details that define the way in which this Ford GT is connected to the asphalt underneath it. We're dealing with carbon ceramic brakes, which are only normal considering that such a machine could pack well north of 1,500 ponies. As for the wheels of the GT, these were supplied by HRE.

The only positive side of this story is that the driver walked away from the accident. And, given the speed that had just been achieved by the GT, this is now small feat.

As for the Blue Oval machine, the crash took quite a toll on the fast Ford, with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allowing you to get a good look at the damage sustained by the supercar.

Oh well, at least the seriously-boosted Ford GT managed to hit the landmark speed before the ka-bang phase that ended the run.

P.S.: This is the time of the year when half-mile sprints sweep us off our feet and we'll remind you of the Cadillac CTS-V world record we recently showed you.

Ford GT drag racing crash accident Ford
 
