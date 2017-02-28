Pumped-Up Ford GT Hits 200 MPH in Half-Mile Run that Ends in a Huge Crash

Let's set one thing straight from the very beginning - any contraption that manages to get close to the 200 mph mark in a half-mile run is insanely quick. So, before moving any further in this unhappy ending tale, allow us to applaud the Ford GT we have here for its suck-squeeze-bang-blow might.





After multiple runs, the American supercar managed to reach its target, but the speed beast didn't get to finish the run in one piece. The driver lost the car under braking, stepping off the runway and smashing through an element on the side of the track.



This is also a good occasion to talk about a few tech details that define the way in which this



The only positive side of this story is that the driver walked away from the accident. And, given the speed that had just been achieved by the GT, this is now small feat.



As for the Blue Oval machine, the crash took quite a toll on the fast Ford, with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allowing you to get a good look at the damage sustained by the supercar.



Oh well, at least the seriously-boosted Ford GT managed to hit the landmark speed before the ka-bang phase that ended the run.



P.S.: This is the time of the year when half-mile sprints sweep us off our feet and we'll remind you of the Cadillac CTS-V world record we recently showed you.



