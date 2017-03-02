Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Cammed Cadillac CTS-V, Regrets It

In theory, a Dodge Charger Hellcat driver shouldn't have anything to worry about when a second-gen Cadillac CTS-V lines up next to him at the start of a drag race. Nevertheless, with many CTS-V owners deciding to turn to the tuning world in order to keep their super-sedans up to date, the real-life experience means things aren't all that simple.





Case in point with the drag race we're here to show you, which sees a four-door Hellcat that has kept its factory stock condition duking it out with a CTS-V whose owner had installed a few entry-level mods, such as an aggressive cam setup.The two slabs of America battled during a half-mile drag racing event, one that took place on an airstrip in California, so the drivers could easily focus on their velocity taks.Even so, the guy behind the wheel of the Caddy wasn't exactly sharp when it came to the reaction time, thus allowing the Dodge to grab the lead. It's worth noting that this is one of those race using a human Christmas Tree.Nevertheless, as the half-mile mark approached, the GM machine started making up for that slow take-off and you can see how the rest of the fight went in the clip below.Fortunately, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows you to check out the MPH values delivered by the blown sedans at the end of the run, so you can get a clear idea on the speed difference between the two.P.S.: It might seem like the Cadillac CTS-V that pulled the burnout at the beginning of the speed battle wasn't the same car as the one that raced the Hellcat, but that's not true. In fact, the Caddy driver decided to change the wheels between the two moments.