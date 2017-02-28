autoevolution

World Record Porsche 911 GT2 Outguns Itself in Bahrain with 8s 1/4-Mile Run

 
28 Feb 2017
by
With the 2017 drag racing season delivering one thrill after another, the time has come to discuss a new Porsche 911 GT2 world record. This piece of news comes all the way from Bahrain, where a crew dubbed Ekanoo Racing had delivered an amazing quarter-mile run.
Ekanoo Racing's 997-generation Neunelfer managed to play the 1,320 feet game in 8 seconds sharp. No, really, the ET at the end of the sprint was an "8" followed by a string of "0"s.

As its name suggests, this 911 GT2 ES2XXX is a contraption that packs over 2,000 ponies and we're expecting its output to actually sit close to the 2,500 hp mark.

It's not difficult to imagine that the Zuffenhausen animal, which packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter motor, is now working its crankshaft off to enter the 7s arena and we should get to see the result soon.

We'll remind you the Bahrain-based team loves to beat its own records and we're not just talking about its Porsche 911 GT2 feats here.

To be more specific, last season saw Ekanoo Racing engaging in the Nissan GT-R world record battle, where at least two US producers have shown their tech-fierce sides. We're talking about AMS Performance and Extreme Turbo Systems.

While Ekanoo Racing did hold the R35 record for a while, AMS brought it back to the US, with ETS being the current holder of the trophy.

While the Porsche 911 (in Turbo trim) and the Nissan GT-R are in a tight battle on the street, the drag racing realm sees Godzilla grabbing a clear lead, as the three developers we mentioned above are currently fighting to bring the Nissan into the 6s range.

And when we're talking about the differences between 7s and a 6s quarter-mile runs, the hp gap can be as wide as 1,000 hp, while the gearbox details are perhaps the most important side of the adventure.

