Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio vs. BMW i8 Airstrip Drag Race Gets Brutal

With more and more Alfa Romeo Giulias now adorning driveways and garages across the US, it was only a matter of time until the Italian machine's fire-breathing Quadrifoglio showed up at a drag racing event. And here we are, showing you the 502 hp sedan playing the half-mile game.





Apparently, the owner of the car is one of those who believes a vehicle shouldn't be babied during the break-in period - the Alfa was brought to the velocity brawl with only 500 miles on its odometer.



The half-mile event saw the Giulia Quadrifoglio engaging in three separate adventures. It all kicked off with a solo run, as the guy behind the wheel wanted to go for a calibration session.



Once the said phase was covered, the Giulia Q duked it out with a



On paper, the Giulia Quadrifoglio should easily trample the BMW i8, since the sedan comes with 3.5 kg per hp, while the gas-electric machine packs 4.5 kg/hp. However, with the German sportscar making use of its all-wheel-drive and instant electric torque advantages, the i8 can tie the Alfa in the quarter-mile. It's worth mentioning that both go-fast tools have been recorded delivering 12.1-second runs in the 1,320-feet challenge.



Having battled the hybrid Bimmer, the Italian went on to fight a much quicker



The second clip below allows you to get a complete view on the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio's half-mile sprinting adventure, involving footage from all the runs we discussed.







