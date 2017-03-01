2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Imagined As a Convertible

GM may be working on a hotter C7 Corvette
and a mid-engine supercar
, but the Camaro ZL1 1LE is no laughing matter. A more focused take on the ZL1, the 1LE package takes performance up a notch where every little bit counts. In the corners, that is.
But as it is the case with the Camaro SS in 1LE guise
, the ZL1 1LE is exclusively available as a coupe. Boo and hiss, some of you might give lip to that. Thankfully, though, a certain pixel wizard comes to the rescue.
The featured rendering comes courtesy of X-Tomi Design
, who used his chopping skills to hack the roof clean off. And boy does the LT4-engined brute look the part as such. Speaking of what’s hiding under the carbon fiber-accented hood, the 6.2-liter blown V8 produces the same 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) as you get in the ZL1 without the 1LE suffix. And good golly, that brawler can be had in convertible form from $68,135.
Slated to go on sale later this year, the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
has yet to be priced by its maker. Considering that the package costs $6,500 in the case of the Camaro SS, you can bet that the golden bowtie will charge its customers at least as much for this particular application of the package.
Only available with a six-speed manual transmission
, the ZL1 1LE tips the scales at an estimated 3,820 pounds (1,733 kilograms). In other words, it's slightly lighter than the ZL1 (3,883 pounds or 1,761 kilograms), an advantage that should pay dividend when the going gets twisty. Dive planes on the front fascia, a huge carbon fiber rear wing, and lightweight forged aluminum tires help in this regard. The ZL1 1LE-exclusive Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R summer tires, meanwhile, offer a maximum lateral grip level of 1.10 G.
If the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is so amazing out of the box, can you imagine what GM's core brand is cooking up for the Camaro Z/28
?