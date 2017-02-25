autoevolution

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Revealed, Is a Race Car With Plates

 
25 Feb 2017, 12:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Chevy has taken the Camaro to the next level of track performance by adding the 1LE package to the already impressive ZL1 monster. The body kit is way more extreme than on the V6 and SS models and the running gear gets its own transformation.
At the front, the 1LE body kit extends the air splitter further than ever and adds enormous canards that somehow work really well with the existing design. The side skirts and rear diffuser are kind of cool, but they pale in comparison to the enormous rear wing.

This piece of the puzzle is one of the most exciting because it's made from carbon fiber and supported by lightweight hollow struts. It's not there just for show either, as at top speed, it can add 300 pounds of downforce. The hood is black like on the 1LE base models, but it's also got exposed carbon fiber in the middle.

The 19-inch black wheels are a little smaller to make room for extra rubber, which coincidently is an inch wider. At 325mm, the rear Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar tires are the widest ever fitted to the Camaro.

Do you like playing with the suspension before track days? Then you'll love the fact that the ZL1 1LE comes with the Z/28's Multimatic spool valve shocks and springs with adjustable perches for changing ride height. The rear stabilizer bar and front camber are also adjustable.

Without ever touching the 650 horsepower supercharged V8 engine, Chevrolet managed to improve its lap time of the 2.9-mile, 18-turn Milford Road Course track by 3 seconds. And it's not like the ZL1 was slow to begin with.

“The track-focused 1LE package offers progressive levels of performance across the Camaro lineup, from the V6 1LE to the SS 1LE,” said Al Oppenheiser, Camaro chief engineer. “But with the new ZL1 1LE, the progression takes a quantum leap — this is the ultimate track-day Camaro.”



1LE Camaro ZL1 Camaro ZL1 1LE Chevrolet chevrolet camaro zl1
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72