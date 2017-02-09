autoevolution

Chevrolet Redline Visual Package Now Available On Nine Models, Camaro Included

 
9 Feb 2017, 9:48 UTC ·
by
From the run-of-the-mill Cruze to the Silverado, the Redline package can be had on a flurry of models from the golden bowtie. What Chevy describes as being a “special edition” is especially good-looking when applied to the automaker’s pony car.
Slated to become available this coming spring, the Redline treatment for the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro will be offered on LT and SS models, in coupe and convertible guises. Retail pricing is not available for the time being. Previewed by the Red Line series of concepts at the 2015 SEMA Show, the production-ready package stays true to the original notion presented two years ago.

Other than the Camaro, the Chevrolet Redline package is go for the following models: Cruze LT (in sedan and five-door hatchback forms), Malibu LT, Trax LT, Equinox LT, Traverse Premier, the Colorado LT, the Silverado Double Cab LT Z71, and the Silverado Crew Cab LTZ Z71. There is no word on the future availability of the said package for the Spark, Sonic, Bolt, Volt, Impala, SS, Corvette, Tahoe, Suburban, and Silverado Heavy Duty. Based on the reception of the initial models, we may be in for a surprise in due time.

“Our special edition lineup has been popular with customers and dealers, alike” declared Brian Sweeney, U.S. vice president of the Chevrolet brand. “Since the introduction of special editions on vehicles the like Silverado and Camaro, vehicle average transaction prices have increased, time to turn has decreased, and conquest rates have risen, which has contributed to making Chevrolet the fastest-growing brand in the industry two years in a row.”

The Silverado Redline is the first of the lot on sale. It retails from $2,695 and the list of goodies it adds to the already handsome LT Z71 consists of:

• 20-inch black-painted aluminum wheels with red accents
• 275/55-section all-terrain tires
• Front and rear black bowties
• Black door and tailgate emblems with red outline
• Red tow hooks
• Black mirror caps, door handles, grille, belt moldings, and headlamp trim
• Sport assist steps
• Spray-on bedliner
