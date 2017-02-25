autoevolution

The 2018 Ford Fiesta ST Compared to Its Predecessors

 
25 Feb 2017, 12:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Fiesta is kind of a British car, or it used to be. And there's nothing the Brits like more than a hot hatch. The love affair is going to continue into 2018 with the first 3-cylinder turbo in the Fiesta ST, but it stretches back many decades.
Perhaps the most iconic pocket rocket from the glorious past is the Fiesta XR2. Next to the 200 hp beasts of today, that one could be considered underpowered. From its 1.6-liter CVH engine, it could extract about 100 ponies and 131 Nm of torque. It weighed 839 kg and would do 100 km/h in over 10 seconds.

But it was nimble, and it was fun. Back in the early 2000s, the 4th generation had the Zetec S badge, but almost nobody remembers that one because of how hot the Puma was with its 1.7-liter Yamaha-tuned engine.

Fast forward to 2004, and we have the first Fiesta ST. Inspired by the success of the Focus ST, this supermini borrows a much bigger 2.0-liter engine from the regular Focus, adding ten more horsepower for a total of 150 PS.

It was cheaper but less powerful than the Clio RS of its era. I can still almost hear the popping of a Montune-equipped 190 PS Fiesta ST with racing camshafts and exhaust.

The outgoing generation is arguably the most popular ever. Switching to a 1.6-liter engine, Ford added power and torque and the friskiest handling average Joes could afford.

After yesterday's big reveal, we now know what awaits us in 2018. The third generation of the Fiesta ST will indeed have a three-cylinder 1.5-liter turbo engine. The power has gone up to 200 PS, matching the output of the previous model's overboost function.

Thanks also to the 290 Nm of torque, 0 to 100 km/h will take just 6.7 seconds. While the interior isn't luxurious, it still makes the XR2 look like a potato. The latest infotainment system pairs with smartphones, and you even have a drive mode selector. As a party trick, it can even shut off one of its cylinders to save fuel. Welcome to 2018!

2018 Ford Fiesta ST Ford Fiesta ST Ford Fiesta Fiesta ST
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75