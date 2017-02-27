autoevolution

1,500 HP Stick Shift Cadillac CTS-V Sets 1/2-Mile World Record with 190 MPH Pass

 
It's that time of the year, when the fresh drag racing season delivers runs that make our jaws drop, with the latest speeding episode of the kind coming from a Cadillac CTS-V.
Did we say a CTS-V? We meant an otherworldly CTS-V, since this Caddy packs no less than 1,500 ponies. Packing a 4.7-liter LSX V8 that works with a pair of precision 7275 turbos, the GM beast recently managed to set a new CTS-V half-mile world record at the Florida WannaGoFast event, where it delivered an 190 mph pass. And we've only just begun delivering spicy details about the feat of the four-door animal.

First of all, we have to add that the sedan packs a stick shift and the sheer idea of working the clutch in such a velocity bomb is enough to have us cheering.

Secondly, we're certain that this Cadillac is prepared to go even faster. That's because the record-setting action you can see in the piece of footage below saw the car being put to racing use for the first time after the project was put together.

So once the vehicle is properly tweaked, we should get to see Hot Road Dynamics, the crew behind the build, aiming for the 200 mph target.

We'll give you an example of the issues that can occur during these early runs. During the Florida event mentioned above, the CTS-V experienced a few clutch engagement problems, but the team managed to get over them without too much trouble, learning precious lessons along the way.

The clip below allows you to get a complete view of the Caddy and, for instance, you'll get to notice that the CTS-V still features most of the comfort features of the standard car. Mixing these with goodies such as a hefty rollcage and racing gear makes for a delightful image.

