Kawasaki Z650 and Ninja 650 Get New Yoshimura Exhaust and Tail Tidy Kit

Starting with the simple fix, the Yoshimura Fender Eliminator Kit that fits both the Z650 and Ninja 650 is offered at $129 and comes with everything you need to make that tail look simple and sexier.However, keep in mind that this change will affect the way the water is deflected when riding in the rain. In other words, water, muck, and road grit will splash upwards and will land on the passenger seat and maybe on your back too.Next comes the new Yoshimura Race Series exhaust system which is offered at $749 (Race Alpha FS SS/SS/CF WF) or $819 (Race Alpha SS/CF/CF WF).The system not only drops about half the weight of the original tock exhaust, making your bike more agile but also boosts max horsepower up by 6.5 percent and max torque up by 3.1 percent.Compared to the stock weight of 17.8 pounds, the Alpha FS in stainless steel weighs 9.1 pounds and the Alpha FS in carbon fiber weighs in at 8.0 pounds. More features include a more aggressive sound profile thanks to a tri-oval design, excellent fit and finish due to improved production tolerances, optimization for maximum flow and improved ground clearance, durability, and easy service.As a side note, however, Yoshimura says this “modified part” is designed for closed course competition only, not being intended for street use. This means your emissions might be higher, same thing going with the noise level.Whatever the case, check it out in the video bellow and hear it rumble.