Ducati Art Collection Now Available Through BeArty

Ducati Motor Holding and BeArty announce they signed a new license agreement for fine art prints, making the online art marketplace, that the latter is, the sole distributer of official Ducati art collections.The art collection in question is made of a range of wall art formats by Ducati products, heritage, and lifestyle. In addition, the artworks are available for a small range of fashion items, such as t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, allowing fans to wear their passion.“This project allows us to explore the world of art in an exciting new way,” states Ducati Licensing Director, Alessandro Cicognani. “We’re therefore delighted that Ducati can be a source of inspiration for the BeArty artists’ community.”As you would imagine, based on the new trends, the first selection of Ducati artworks presented is dedicated to the Scrambler brand.“BeArty is pleased to allow its network of artists to gain inspiration from such an iconic brand as Ducati and allow Ducati fans to portray their passion through the language of art,” said BeArty’s founder and CEO, Patrick Ashworth.The collection features both old Ducati models, finished in an oldschool poster manner, as well as new motorcycles captured in more modern fashion. Prices start at around 19 bucks, and there are hundreds of such wall art pieces you can choose from.BeArty was founded in 2016, and is a community for artists to sell and promote their work that is linked to people’s passions such as motorcycles, cars, sport, music, and film. A select group of artists is to participate in invitation-only art competitions that push them to convey Ducati’s technology, attention to detail and passion, so you can be sure your purchase is top quality.