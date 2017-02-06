Ace Cafe Has New Leather Jackets For 2017

Motorcycle apparel manufacturer Ace Cafe announced it has a new line of leather jackets
for the 2017 riding season for both men and women. Classic, functional, and comfortable, the leathers pay homage to the famous London-based motor-diner, which served as a beacon to motorcyclists and rockers alike for decades.
“The Ace Cafe has become a global cultural phenomenon over the course of its 79-year history,”
explains Mark McKee, chief gear head of Ace North America. “Leather is a key part of the motorcycle story, so we’re bringing six new leather jacket styles to market here in North America in conjunction with the opening of our first U.S. location.”
Named after the historic neighborhood just off the A4 motorway in London, where “doing the ton” – racing a jukebox record at speeds topping 100 mph — helped to create the cafe racer movement. The Hammersmith jacket is the hallmark, and the first release, of the Ace Cafe Leather Collection.
Combining the best features of a traditional naval pea coat with a classic motorcycle jacket, the Hammersmith is made from full-weight, 1.2 mm drum-dyed top grain cowhide. A riding jacket first, the cafe racer positioned sleeves are rotated 15 degrees forward at the shoulder, the dropped back offering full coverage for all riding positions, while armor-friendly pockets can be found at the joints and back.
The jacket also comes with zip-up collars to offer wind protection while the Union Jack lining offers zippered access so that wearers can personalize theirs with unique combinations of patches, pins, and studs.
The Hammersmith is available in sizes ranging from S to XXL and comes at a retail price of $649.96, including a three-year warranty for any defect that may appear due to manufacturing issues.
You can check out the full range of Ace Cafe new products on the company’s official store.