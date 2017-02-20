Feel A Taste Of Dakar With This New Trip In 2017

We learned this month about the fact that you can now book an Indian cruiser in any EagleRider
organized trip, but what do you do if you don’t like riding an enormous bike on smooth asphalt? AltRider’s Taste of Dakar tour should offer you the adrenaline and adventure you wish.
If you haven’t heard about it, the Taste of Dakar is now reaching its sixth consecutive year of bringing together adventure riders from around the world. With the occasion, organizer AltRider announced it will introduce a new location and routes to suit everyone’s taste and abilities.
From winding dirt trails and cracked riverbeds to towering sand dunes and everything in-between, the 2017 Taste of Dakar will take riders on an epic weekend adventure in Gold Point, Nevada, between March 17th - 19th.
“While we’re primarily an ADV gear company, this event is about opening up the adventure riding experience in a way that everyone, whether they’ve been riding for years or just getting their feet wet, can feel safe and secure with,”
said AltRider President Jeremy LeBreton. “When the riding community comes together to make inclusive events that combine a safe recreation structure with the opportunity to enjoy epic scenery and build meaningful relationships with riders around the world, you have the formula for a good time.”
This year’s Taste of Dakar
will cover up to 150 miles of off-road riding with routes specially created for novice, intermediate or expert adventure riders. GPS-equipped motorcyclists will run point and seep for each route, which covers terrain ranging from boulder fields, dry lakes and river beds to mountaintop single track and sand dunes.
At the end of the day, riders will meet back at the camp to enjoy dinner, cold beverages, and live entertainment from some of the most well known ADV legends. They will also have the chance to win cool giveaways, including a gift certificate for a complete set of Raiden gear from Icon Motorsport, as well as one of the five new Voyager Pro GPS units from TrailTech.