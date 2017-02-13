Indian Motorcycle Joins EagleRider Motorcycle Trip Company

The perfect holiday for a motorcyclist? That would be riding across the country, visiting many places, and having a great time. A major company that organizes such tours is EagleRider and, from now on, you’ll be able to rent an Indian motorcycle along with the previously available Harley-Davidson machines.





Whether you start your trip from Boston or another EagleRider outlet, you’ll find it’s easy to make your Indian Motorcycle vacation dream a reality. Several Indian Motorcycle dealerships are now partners with EagleRider, one of the most important rental and guided motorcycle tour companies, and they are renting your favorite model at numerous outlets across the United States.You’ll be able to pick from a list including the Indian Chieftain, Indian Roadmaster, Indian Chief Vintage, Indian Springfield, and the new Indian Scout . The process is quite simple; you reserve a motorcycle on EagleRider’s portal, book a flight there, and then enjoy the motorcycle vacation of a lifetime.Among the Indian Motorcycle dealers that rent through EagleRider are the three MOMs (Motorcycles of Manchester) dealerships in the Boston area. After flying there, you can head to any of the three places and pick up your ride.If you have just a day or two at disposal, you can choose from a variety of scenic and historic day trips available around Boston. In case you want to spend more time in the saddle, you can pick a multi-state ride like the Beantown to Back Roads pack.Boston is a great starting point for a riding vacation because it is a gateway to so many great riding opportunities. Along with the Vermont-New Hampshire run we suggested above, there is a wealth of great riding in Maine, in New York’s Adirondack region, on nearby Cape Cod, and South along the Atlantic coast.Laconia is also about a 2-hour ride from Boston, and this year’s Laconia Motorcycle Week – the world’s oldest motorcycle rally – is held June 11-19.Whether you start your trip from Boston or another EagleRider outlet, you’ll find it’s easy to make your Indian Motorcycle vacation dream a reality.