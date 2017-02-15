Roland Sands Design Shows New Accessories For 2017 BMW R nineT

autoevolution

We saw yesterday how much you will spend on a new 2017 BMW R nineT. Today we take a look at Roland Sands Design’s newest customizing options for the popular model, and I must say they are gorgeous.
Getting a standard BMW R nineT is like buying a white canvas waiting for your ideas to get drown upon. And that’s why BMW Motorrad has extended the design program of its Original BMW Motorrad Accessories to include the “Machined” range of custom parts from Roland Sands Design.

All the accessories are elaborately produced in high-quality aluminum while a special manufacturing technique ensures a surface quality with attractive contrasts between glossy black and the silver finish of the aluminum.

BMW Motorrad dealerships offer now cylinder covers, oil filler neck lids, belt covers, headlight covers, handlebar ends, rear axle covers, bevel gear bearing covers, and swingarm pivot mount covers, all finished as described and wearing the BMW logo as well as the “by Roland Sands Design” inscription.

In addition to the machined parts, the Original BMW Accessories design program already offers a number of quality accessories that allow for further customization.

Particularly worthy of mention here is the aluminum fuel tank produced by hand in boutique manufacturing quality according to rigorous BMW quality standards. Manual brushing gives each tank an entirely unique surface structure which permanently underscores the classic, refined appearance of the R nineT, R nine T Pure and the R nineT Scrambler.

The aluminum tank is available with seams that are either ground weld or deliberately left visible. Whatever the case, a high-gloss varnish coating is applied to protect the brushed aluminum so that it will look pristine for a long time.

Pricing for each accessory hasn’t been revealed, so you’ll have to take a trip down to your nearest BMW Motorrad dealership.
