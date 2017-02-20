These New Garmin GPS Units May Come In Handy During Your Next Riding Adventure

I must say I’m not a fan of GPS units. My smartphone fitted with Google Maps usually does all the job and there’s no need to carry an additional device to look after during my ride. However, there are times when cell signal isn’t covering the remotes area I might want to go and not get lost. For this, Garmin launched two new satellite navigation units that are compact enough to take with you in your trip.





The only downside to using your smartphone for navigation is that, apart from the GPS unit itself, you’ll need an active satellite subscription to access the Iridium network. Annual plans range from $11.95 to $79.95 per month (plus activation fee), and month-to-month plans range from $14.95 to $99.95 per month. The company announced it released the inReach SE+ and inReach Explorer+, its first devices with inReach satellite communication technology, which was acquired through the purchase of DeLorme in early 2016.What this means is that the two devices have Pole to Pole global Iridium satellite coverage for two-way messaging and SOS alerting anywhere in the world. Both models include a built-in GPS for location tracking and basic navigation, and the inReach Explorer+ adds preloaded TOPO maps, compass, barometric altimeter, and accelerometer.The two units can send and receive text messages with any cellphone number, email address or inReach device, so owners can be outside of cellular range without compromising communication with loved ones.If you get in danger, the inReach SE+ and Explorer+ have an interactive SOS feature, which triggers an emergency response from GEOS, the 27/7 search and rescue monitoring center. After the SOS is received, users are then able to communicate back and forth with GEOS about the nature of the emergency and receive confirmation when help is on the way.Another cool thing is the fact that these two inReach GPS units can sync with a compatible smartphone through the Earthmate free app . So, if you already have a handlebar mount for your phone, you won’t need additional ones to fit the GPS. Connect the two and benefit from the same features on your usual handheld device.On a single charge, the inReach SE+ and Explorer+ can get up to 100 hours of battery life in tracking mode and up to 30 days in power saving mode. Rugged and designed to withstand the elements, these devices are impact resistant and have an IPX7 water rating, which means it can stay underwater at 1 meter for half an hour.The only downside to using your smartphone for navigation is that, apart from the GPS unit itself, you’ll need an active satellite subscription to access the Iridium network. Annual plans range from $11.95 to $79.95 per month (plus activation fee), and month-to-month plans range from $14.95 to $99.95 per month.