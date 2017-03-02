Insane 2,500+ HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Sets 223.7 MPH Half-Mile World Record

This spring, it's raining Porsche records, with the storm coming from the Arab world - after we've recently shown
you Ekanoo Racing setting a new quarter-mile record for the 911 GT2, the Bahrain-based team has now managed to deliver a new velocity stunt.
To be more precise, a 991 Turbo S
run by the said aficionado crew became the world's fastest Porsche in the half-mile, with a speed of 223.7 mph (that's 360 km/h).
The same 4.0-liter flat-six found at the rear of the 997 GT2 mentioned in the intro animates the 991 Neunelfer we have here. The boxer was built by Turkish specialist Es Motor. Its ES2K designation doesn't say all that much about its actual output, but, based on the records it breaks, we're expecting the mill to have gone past the 2,500 hp border.
Instead of a PDK tranny, the Porscha
racecar now packs a sequential gearbox, which was supplied by Bill Rader.
Speaking of which, the said Turkish developer also showcased a third record. This time around, we're dealing with a 991 Turbo S that has kept its engine, as well as its PDK setup.
The Zuffenhausen speed demon now packs double the factory output, with the rear-engined machine producing 1,200 hp. The 911 also played the half-mile game, hitting 200 mph in the process.
These gear heads have a thing for beating their own records, so we expect to hear more form their rear-engined delights soon.
The records we discussed above were set at the Qatar Mile event. The two pieces of footage below showcase the said 223.7 mph run. And yes, the flat-six animal sounds just as angry as you'd imagine. So make sure you turn up the volume before heading for those "play" buttons.
Those of you who are into numbers will be thrilled by the Instagram posts below the videos, which deliver all the necessary details.
An amazing day for us. New Porsche 1/2 mile World record !!! 360km/h (223,7mph), in 804 meters (1/2mile) I would like to thank to all of our partners and supporters who helped making this happen. Hope to improve it even more soon. Stay tuned 😈 #esmotor #ekanooracing #fperformance #porsche #991tt #997tt #syvecs #billradermotorsports
Qatar mile second day. Our 991TT/S PDK ES1200 achieved 200mph and breaking the half mile world record for 991TT PDK transmission cars. Results speak for themselves :) #esmotor #porsche #991turbo #991tt #991tts #syvecs #dodsonmotorsport #200mphclub #qatarmile #qatar #turkey #pdk
