Porsche 918 Shooting Brake Rendered as the Panamera Sport Turismo's Big Brother

By now, we've all had about 24 hours to enjoy the boldness of the 2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo. And it's no secret that those who are actually in the market for one have been scanning the line-up, while the rest of us are focused on the Turbo model, with its 3.4s 0 to 60 time. But what if anybody throws a glance at the spec sheet and isn't pleased with the performance?
We have an answer for that, one that comes from the rendering above. Meet the Porsche 918 Spyder Shooting brake. As strange as the names of the two body styles appear when sitting next to each other, it seems the artist behind the project (more on this below) decided to keep the removable body panels of the hypercar.

The render comes from pixel wielder Yasid Oozear, who has been on a Holy Trinity-chopping mood lately, which is how we ended up with otherworldly proposals such as the 918 Spyder pickup truck, the McLaren P1 Shooting Brake and Ferrari FXX K pickup truck.

"Now it'll be time to move on to lower end cars. I guess they will be slightly more acceptable. Anyway. I'll get back to asking myself why..." the artist said about this render.

Don't hold your breath for such a practicality-boosted hypercar coming to life anytime soon. Nevertheless, we could end up with a hybrid Porsche wagon whose performance wouldn't be that far from that of the 918 Spyder.

We'll remind you that, earlier this week, Zuffenhausen introduced a range-topping plug-in hybrid version for the non-Shooting Brake Panamera. We're talking about the 680 hp, 626 lb-ft Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

There's no word on the hyper-hybrid model making it to the Sport Turismo side of the Panamera line-up, but with Porsche being a master of versions of editions, the possibility is certainly there.
