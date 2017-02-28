Porsche 918 Spyder Pickup Rendered as the Nein Eighteen Truck from Hell

You had been warned - those of you tuned into our pixel-related tales were told that a Porsche 918 Spyder pickup truck rendering would land and here we are, looking at the contraption.





If, however, this render comes as a surprise, you should also check out the



The pixel master even took the time to drop a line regarding the creature on his Facebook page: "I don't know, with this whole "Blasphemy Motors" thing, everything tends to get out of hands,"



And for the purist-offending side of the machine to be complete, the Martini livery, which could be ordered as a factory option, was spread to the bed.Prepare to be even more shocked

As we



We're referring to a... six-wheeler Porsche 928 GTS workhorse, a vehicle that was commissioned by an eccentric collector who goes by the name of Harry Thomas.



Porsche only brought 2,600 units of the GTS-badged 928 to the world, so seeing one of them being turned into a blue collar ride wasn't something that purists could easily overlook - you can check out the six-footed monster in the clip below.



Digital artist Yasid Oozeear has developed a fetish for bed wielders and, given his twisted relationship with Photoshop and hypercars, it was only a matter of time until his 1s and 0s reached the Zuffenhausen halo car.If, however, this render comes as a surprise, you should also check out the Ferrari FXX K pickup truck and the McLaren P1 shooting brake . All these images come from the said artist's Blasphemy Motors label, and we've rarely seen a more fitting moniker for such a stunt. Oh, and did we mention the shooting brake version of the FXX K The pixel master even took the time to drop a line regarding the creature on his Facebook page: "I don't know, with this whole "Blasphemy Motors" thing, everything tends to get out of hands,"And for the purist-offending side of the machine to be complete, the Martini livery, which could be ordered as a factory option, was spread to the bed.As we explained back in September, when we brought you a rendering showing a pickup truck incarnation of the second-generation Porsche Panamera, the world has already seen the birth of a Porsche bed bearer less than one decade ago.We're referring to a... six-wheeler Porsche 928 GTS workhorse, a vehicle that was commissioned by an eccentric collector who goes by the name of Harry Thomas.Porsche only brought 2,600 units of the GTS-badged 928 to the world, so seeing one of them being turned into a blue collar ride wasn't something that purists could easily overlook - you can check out the six-footed monster in the clip below.