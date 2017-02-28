Five Porsche 911 Life Hacks Any Owner Should Know Come from Good Guy Nick Murray

These days, the internet has made sharing life hacks easier than ever and those of you who own, or simply adore, the Porsche 911, should have a look at the ones discussed here.





Most of the aspects the vlogger delivering in the piece of footage below can be found in the "good to know" owner's manual, but many drivers put on the no-time-for-that hat these days, so we're glad to bring you a nine-minute clip that can sort things out.



We won't waste your time by talking about what goes on in the video and yet we do have to make a few mentions - the five points the vlogger makes can be split into two categories: things you worry to less about and stuff you need to ignore.



For instance, the electric parking brake oddity Nick mentions is even crazier when you think that the layout



And, to answer a question not all that many people ask, we'll remind you the YT guy previously



If the Porsche details dropped here happen to float your boat, we'll put on our Captain Obvious glasses and remind you Ferraris have their



The Neunelfer obviously has its hidden features and the five bits we're focusing on today come from Nick Murray. Few 911 owners out there are more vocal about their Porsches - Nick, who used to own a nine-a-lemon 991.1 model, has returned to the Zuffenhausen camp after a BMW M-filled absence, now spending his days behind the wheel of a 991.2 Carrera 4S with a manual tranny.Most of the aspects the vlogger delivering in the piece of footage below can be found in the "good to know" owner's manual, but many drivers put on the no-time-for-that hat these days, so we're glad to bring you a nine-minute clip that can sort things out.We won't waste your time by talking about what goes on in the video and yet we do have to make a few mentions - the five points the vlogger makes can be split into two categories: things you worry to less about and stuff you need to ignore.For instance, the electric parking brake oddity Nick mentions is even crazier when you think that the layout Porsche uses is also counter intuitive when compared to the way one operates a mechanical emergency brake - pull to engage and push back down to release.And, to answer a question not all that many people ask, we'll remind you the YT guy previously tried to pull handbrake turns using the electric feature on his Porscha, finding out that the brakes being actuated on all four wheels prevented such stunts from taking place.If the Porsche details dropped here happen to float your boat, we'll put on our Captain Obvious glasses and remind you Ferraris have their life hacks too.