Ferrari FXX K Shooting Brake Rendered as Customer Racecar For the Entire Family

 
27 Feb 2017, 18:08 UTC
by
"The internet has gone mad" - we expect many old-school aficionados to reach such a conclusion after coming across the rendering above. Nevertheless, upon closer inspection, we think that a shooting brake incarnation of the Ferrari FXX K would make full sense.
And the logic behind the idea is simple. By the time one reaches the financial status required by the Ferrari Corse Clienti program, children had usually joined the family. And while the racing machines involved in the program, such as the latest beast, namely the FXX K, do allow one to take his or her SO along for the ride, there's no extra seat.

As such, the concept of an FXX K S/B would only take the possibilities of the Prancing Horse's customer racing program further. This is the point where one could argue against the idea, since it could risk diluting the spirit of the brand.

Well, we see such a machine serving the same purpose as the two-seater racecars that allowed fortunate aficionados to lap famous Formula One tracks in the role of a spectator.

The rendering portraying the contraption comes from Yasid Oozear and you might get a deja-vu after checking it out. That's because, earlier today, we delivered an FXX K pickup truck rendering that had been put together by the same digital artist.

And, as we said when talking about the bed wielding FXX K, you'll have to prepare for an encounter with a transformed Porsche 918 Spyder, as the artist explained.

"Fxxed or not, this monstrosity also is growing on me lol. Following the P1 GTR Shooting Brake [...] you know you gotta take on the rest. I hate to imagine how the 918 would look like coming from "Blasphemy Motors" [the artist's imaginary label for such contraptions]. Maybe now that'll give you the heart attack we've been talking about lol," Yasid said.
